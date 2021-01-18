Police issue appeal to find missing Ballymena teen

Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing teenager who was last seen on Friday.

Officers and family members say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Teagan Ward (16).

She is described as approximately 5'2" tall, of slim to average build with light waist length brown hair with blonde highlights.

Teagan was last seen at approximately 2.15pm last Friday, January 15 in the Ballymena area.

She was wearing a dark grey Gym King tracksuit consisting of a crop jumper and jogging bottoms.

It is believed she may be in Ennis, Co Clare, in the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Michelle Adams has appealed to Teagan or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 871 15/01/21.