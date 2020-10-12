Police issue fresh appeal as Coleraine shooting victim 'fights for life'

Sally Cummins was shot in the head in the incident in which up to eight bullets were fired at the front and rear of the house on the Bushmills Road on October 5.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the Major Investigation Team said: “Our investigation is continuing to identify those who carried out this vile and callous attack."

He said he believes "three or more men" were responsible for the attack in which two weapons were used. He said the victim "remains in hospital where she is fighting for her life".

"The gunmen fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up. This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community," he said. "I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops and light coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn. Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house.“Anyone who was in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine on the night of Monday, 5 October and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.