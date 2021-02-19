Police issue fresh appeal following fatal hit and run in west Belfast

Police have released images of a car similar to one believed to have been used in a fatal hit and run in Belfast.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following a fatal hit and run collision in west Belfast earlier this month.

On February 5, Richard Gerard Boyle was struck by a vehicle on the Stewartstown Road with the driver failing to stop at the scene.

Mr Boyle tragically later died from his injuries at hospital.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “A short time after the collision, we recovered a partially burnt out, dark blue Volkswagen Golf R from the Norfolk Way / Norglen Gardens area which we believe was the only vehicle involved.

“A 23-year-old man and a 22 year-old man arrested in relation to the collision have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

She added: “While we have spoken with a number of witnesses and recovered CCTV from the area, we are again appealing for any witnesses who have yet come forward to contact detectives.

“Specifically, we would like to speak with anyone who saw a dark blue Volkswagen Golf R in West Belfast (Similar to the car pictured) or on the M1 between the Broadway and Blacks Road junctions on Friday, February 5 2021 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, or who has dashcam footage of it, to contact us.”

Police have also asked for anyone who saw the occupants of this vehicle, or who may have information that could assist in the investigation, to conact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1997 of February 5, 2021.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form.