Police issue fresh appeal for information following ATM theft in Co Armagh

The PSNI has issued a fresh appeal for information following the theft of an ATM from a filling station in Co. Armagh.

Last month, a digger was stolen and then used to rip out an ATM at a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested and charged in relation to the incident and was due to appear in court on 23rd December.

However, police are once again reiterating their appeal for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly after 4.45am, we received a report of suspicious activity in the area.

“On the arrival of officers, a digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building.

“Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road.”

A digger was used in the theft (Liam McBurney/PA)

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or who saw the van towing a trailer between 1am and 5am in the Armagh, Portadown and Moy areas, to get in touch.

“We are particularly appealing to any motorists or cyclists who may have captured any mobile phone or dash cam footage, or who may have any other information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 183 of 20/12/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

