Police issue further appeal for information about crash that killed Co Antrim mum Clare Smyth and daughter Bethany (3)

Police investigating the fatal road crash that killed tragic Co Antrim mum Clare Smyth and her three-year-old daughter Bethany last week have made a further appeal for information.

Mrs Smyth and her daughter died instantly when the quad bike they were travelling on collided with a tractor on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on the afternoon of May 12.

Her eldest daughter Hannah, aged five, was also involved in the crash and had to undergo life-saving surgery at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Speaking following the tragedy, Clare Smyth's husband and the childrens' father, Ryan, thanked those who had offered their support.

"We very much appreciate all your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time, and the way that so many people, our neighbours and friends and those we don’t even know, paid their respects along the route and outside the church today,” he said after their funeral service on Sunday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of what has happened to my family, at this time and with regards Hannah’s ongoing hospital stay, our focus will be on her.

“As I am sure you can understand, privacy at this very difficult time would be very much appreciated.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PSNI Inspector Moore said police are continuing to appeal for information about the fatal crash.

"At around 4.50pm, the collision involved a quad bike and a tractor. Tragically a woman and a young girl, understood to be mother and daughter, died following the incident. A second young girl was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition," he said.

“The Whitepark Road was closed until the early hours of Wednesday May 13 and subsequently re-opened to traffic.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured the collision on their dash-cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1392 12/05/20.”