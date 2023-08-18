Police issue renewed appeal for missing man last seen in Derry city centre

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man last seen in Londonderry in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gareth Morrin (35) was spotted at around 2.00am on Thursday in the Derry/Londonderry city centre.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please contact police as soon as possible.

“Please do not comment directly under this post, instead, call us on 101.”