Police issue warning after church targeted among spate of home heating oil thefts

Homeowners and businesses have been warned to be vigilant as “disgraceful criminals” are stealing oil in the wake of the £600 energy payout – including a theft at St Patrick’s Church in Ballinderry.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has learned of a number of thefts at homes and community organisations in the Ballinderry area.

Police in Magherafelt have now urged members of the public to take extra steps to prevent heating oil being stolen following several reports of theft in the Ballinderry area over the past week.

It was reported that a quantity of oil had been stolen from a church hall at Ballinderry Bridge Road sometime between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

Further reports were also received on Monday of heating oil thefts from two other premises in the same area, believed to have taken place overnight.

A further report was also made today, Wednesday February 1, of the theft of oil from a house at Drumenny Road, Cookstown.

Inspector Lucas continued: "For thieves, oil tanks can be seen as rich and easy pickings, so it's worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted and left without oil.

"Measures such as securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.

"We know that thieves operate at different times of the day, so if you see something that doesn't seem right, or is out of the ordinary, report it.

"Note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration. That detail could make a difference.

"If you have any concerns about this issue, or if you would like some crime prevention advice call us on 101 and we can arrange for our Crime Prevention Officer to speak with you."

Mr McGlone expressed concern that people could be targeted in the wake of the issuing of the £600 energy support vouchers.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “After being contacted by a number of local residents and community organisations who have had their oil stolen in recent days, I am concerned that we could see a spike in premises being targeted following the issuing of the £600 energy support voucher.

“While these thefts have been reported within the Ballinderry area, it's unlikely those responsible will confine their activities to one community.

“Those behind these thefts will be aware that people across the North are receiving this much needed energy support and many are using it to purchase oil.”

He added: “It’s utterly disgraceful that criminals are taking advantage of this situation and stealing this oil which many people are relying on it to heat their homes over the next few months, and at a time when families are really struggling.

“It’s deeply regrettable that it has come to this, but I would urge people, particularly those who have recently topped up their oil tanks, to remain vigilant around potential thefts.

“I would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious in their area to contact the police so that the people behind these thefts can be apprehended before anyone else falls victim to them.”

Inspector Lucas is appealing to anyone who was in the area in recent days, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, including vehicles in the area or individuals acting suspiciously, to get in touch by calling 101.”