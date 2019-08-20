Police keeping 'open mind' over motive in Malcolm McKeown killing

Police are keeping an "open mind" as to the motive of the murder of father of three Malcolm McKeown who was shot dead in Waringstown on Monday night.

Mr McKeown was 54-years-old and from the Waringstown area.

Police launched a murder investigation after he was found shot dead in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “Mr McKeown, who was a father of three, was shot in cold blood in broad daylight and I have now launched a murder investigation.

Malcolm McKeown was murdered on Monday.

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a fatal shooting close to a garage forecourt in Main street, Waringstown on August 19th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“I know that Mr McKeown entered the shop at Dewarts Garage at around 7.15pm on Monday and when he came out he walked to his vehicle parked to the side of the garage. It was around this time that the gunman or gunmen shot him.

“Were you in Dewarts Garage or in Waringstown Main Street on Monday between 6pm to 7.30pm? Did you see Mr McKeown’s vehicle, a silver coloured BMW VRM, registration XEZ 5518. Do you have Dashcam footage on your vehicle?

“I am appealing for information about anyone witnessed in and around the filling station that night between 1800-1930hrs.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw Mr McKeown at any stage during Monday."

DCI Montgomery said his officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the murder.

He said a blue coloured car was seen leaving the scene and subsequently a VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan later on Monday night.

"Did you see this vehicle or any people with the vehicle. If so do you know where they went?," DCI Montgomery said.

“I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The Glenavon Lane in Lurgan remains closed as part of the ongoing investigation.