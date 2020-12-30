Police launch fresh appeal over Martin Kelly last seen in Belfast on New Year's Day in 2006

Vanished: Martin Kelly was last spotted at a bar in Belfast on New Year’s Day 2006

Police are making a renewed appeal to the public about the disappearance of a man in Belfast on New Year's Day 2006.

In the run-up to the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Martin Kelly, the PSNI said there were three people they would like to speak to.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said officers remained "committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and bringing some form of closure to his family".

Martin, who worked as a plumber and a part-time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood, worked on New Year's Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends.

On New Year's Day, he and his friends went to Pat's Bar in Garmoyle Street, near Belfast docks, to watch a football match.

The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers.

"He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since," said Mr Wilson.

"Martin, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black Guinness T-shirt and blue jeans.

"Detectives would be keen to speak with some of the people Martin came into contact with in the days leading up to his disappearance.

"This includes a middle-aged couple who were in the company of an elderly female in Pat's Bar for a short time on the evening of Sunday, January 1, 2006.

"They would also like to speak to a female who may have spoken to and exchanged phone numbers with Martin Kelly in the Priory Inn in Holywood on the evening of Saturday, December 31, 2005."

Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on water and deployed the diving team and air support team.

"We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but, despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located," said Mr Wilson.

"This has caused great distress to his family and we would reiterate our appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Martin to contact us."

Information can be given to detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via Missing People on 116 000.