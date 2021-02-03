Police launch investigation after shots fired at Coleraine home

Two men in the property were uninjured

The scene of a recent shooting at Dundooan Park, Coleraine. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a number of shots were fired at a house in Coleraine on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8pm in Dundooan Park.

Two shots struck the front window and one the front door of the property. Two men were inside the house at the time but were uninjured.

Photos from the scene showed a smashed window at the property.

"Thankfully nobody has been hurt as a result of this reckless act and an investigation is underway," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the shooting.

They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1616 03/02/21.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.