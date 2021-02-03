Police launch investigation into storm drain access in wake of Noah Donohoe death

The storm drain, where Noah Donohoe had last been seen alive

Police have launched an investigation into how access was gained to a storm drain where the body of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe was discovered.

The 14-year-old's body was found in the storm drain on June 27 last year. He was last seen in the north Belfast area six days earlier.

Police said the new investigation would centre on "access to the storm drain network, convenient to Premier Drive/Northwood Road in north Belfast, which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure".

"Police are working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service and have informed the Donohoe family of the development," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The investigation will take place in addition to the coroner's investigation into the teenager's death.

Noah Donohoe

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the north Belfast drain.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

Noah's disappearance led to a wide-scale search operation across Belfast, involving police, community rescue teams and the local community.

Police have said there was no reason to suspect foul play in his death, but Noah's family have continued to call for answers.

Last week deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she had "grave concerns" regarding the police investigation into the death.

She met with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to discuss the matter.

“I have met with the Donohoe family, continue to engage with them and they have my full support in terms of getting truth and justice around what happened to Noah," the Sinn Fein vice-President said.

“I think any mummy in that position that Fiona (Noah’s mother) is sitting in today, not having answers about what happened to her wee boy, could not fail to be heartbroken.

“We will all do and should do everything we can to make sure that every piece of information is uncovered and that Fiona has the answers that she needs to have.”