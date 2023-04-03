Police launch investigation with Garda following attempted burglary in Co Down
The PSNI are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Co Down.
The incident occurred around 3.45pm on Saturday with police receiving a report of two men acting suspiciously at a house in the area.
Police have said they believe the men left the area in a maroon-coloured Toyota Avensis and headed towards the Republic of Ireland.
One of the suspects is described as approximately 6ft with short ginger hair and was wearing a hoody, trainers, gloves and a snood around his neck.
The second man is slightly smaller with dark hair, slim build, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoody.
Both men are believed to be aged in their mid to late 20s.
A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation is currently underway with police working alongside An Garda Síochána.
They added: “We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the attempted burglary to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1198 of 01/04/23.
“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”