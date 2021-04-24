Police launch murder inquiry after woman found dead in Limavady flat

The victim has been named as Ludmila Poletelova

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a 61-year-old woman was discovered in Co Londonderry.

The victim was named by the PSNI as Ludmila Poletelova, who was from Latvia.

Her body was found at an address off Main Street in Limavady on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, explained that police received a report of a sudden death of a woman at a flat in the Lodge Court area of Limavady around 2.45pm.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene but a post mortem on Saturday established that Ms Poletelova died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

“She was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in the town for a number of years,” continued DCI McGuinness.

“Her family have been informed and our family liaison officers are supporting them at what is obviously a shocking and horrific time for them.

“The victim had not been seen by friends or neighbours since Monday, April 19, and so we are working on retracing her movements over recent days and scouring CCTV footage from shops and businesses in the area.

“I am making an urgent appeal to the public for information.

“Were you walking or driving in the Main Street area of Limavady any time between last Monday morning, April 19, and the afternoon of Friday, April 23?

“If you were and you have dashcam footage or saw any suspicious or unusual activity in the area, it is vitally important that you get in touch with police.

“This was a vicious attack on a woman in her own home – a place where she should have been safe and secure. I want to reassure the local community that we are working round the clock to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Members of the public will see a greater police presence in the area as a team of detectives carries out investigations close to the property and in Limavady town centre over the weekend.

“We will have more officers on the ground and mobile patrols in the area,” added DCI McGuinness.

Sinn Fein’s East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the community is in shock following the murder.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with her family, friends and loved ones at this time,” she added.

“The PSNI have now launched a murder inquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which can help to get in contact with the police.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21.

Reports can also be made online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/