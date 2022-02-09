Police launch murder investigation after man (53) dies following Lisburn ‘assault’

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Lisburn.

The victim has been named as 53-year-old Eugene McCormack.

He passed away on Tuesday, a week after being assaulted during an incident at a house in Donard Drive in Lisburn.

A man (30) had previously been arrested in connection with the matter.

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney offered his condolences to Mr McCormack’s family.

"There is absolutely no place for violence in our community, a life has been ended, a family left devastated and I know local people have been left shocked and disturbed by the incident,” he said.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Eugene McCormack following his sad passing.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lisburn and are in no way reflective of the city itself. I’d urge anyone with any information about the circumstances surrounding Mr McCormack’s murder to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Eugene was assaulted during the incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to hospital where tragically he passed away earlier today.

“A 30-year-old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”