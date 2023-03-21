Police launch murder probe after woman found dead after house fire

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead following a house fire in Portadown.

The woman who died was a 37-year-old foreign national.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Church Street.

She was said to be in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze in the early hours of Tuesday saw a number of residents evacuated from their homes.

There was a strong police presence in the area throughout the day.

On Tuesday evening, a number of forensic officers were seen examining the area, including in the grounds of a nearby church.

Police were called at about 2.15am, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She added: “Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy expressed his deepest sympathies and that of the community to the family and friends of the woman who died.

He has urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“Once again, another woman meets a violent death, this murder adds to a long and depressing list of such attacks against women,” he said.

“As a society we must all collectively do more to end violence against women.

“The police investigation into this killing is ongoing, and I would call for anyone with information which would assist police in bringing the culprit to justice to come forward.”