Police launch recovery operation for overturned lorry on north Belfast roundabout

Police have launched a recovery operation for an overturned lorry in north Belfast.

The incident happened on the Fortwilliam roundabout shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

The road was earlier closed for a short time before re-opening with the recovery of the vehicle delayed.

Police have since posted a social media update that said lane closures and diversions would be in place while they worked to recover the lorry.

It said an update would follow after the recovery operation was finished.