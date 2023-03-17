Police linking burglaries at houses in Lisburn and Hillsborough

Police are investigating links between two burglaries that took place in Co Down and Co Antrim on Thursday night.

Detectives received a report of a burglary at house in the Monument Park area of Hillsborough on Thursday March 16.

It is believed that entry was gained to the house sometime between 6.55pm and 9.10pm on Thursday evening. The house was ransacked and a sum of money has been reported stolen.

A second incident at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn, where the front door was damaged in an attempt to gain entry, was reported shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening. Detectives believe these incidents to be linked at this time.

Anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1959 16/03/23, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.