Police linking Co Antrim property to ‘dozens’ of rural thefts since 2017

Co Antrim has been a hotspot for rural thefts in recent years. Pictured: Stolen farm machinery found buried on a separate farmland near Belfast by the PSNI in 2020

PSNI detectives investigating a number of rural thefts have conducted a search at a property in the Ballyclare area.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our enquiries into what could amount to be dozens of incidents of rural thefts across the country since 2017, led us to a property on the Irish Hill Road, near Ballyclare, on Thursday, where we recovered over 100 items from the property, including vehicles and power tools.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 484 27/04/23.”

In 2022, there were 226 agricultural crimes recorded in Northern Ireland, a 23% increase on the previous year.

Of these, 41 occurred throughout the Co Antrim area.