Police make 88 arrests in first year of NI stalking legislation

Police have arrested 88 alleged stalkers in Northern Ireland since new legislation was introduced a year ago (Stock picture).

The PSNI has released its figures for stalking-related arrests in the first year of new legislation which criminalised stalking in Northern Ireland.

Since the legislation was introduced in April 2022, police have arrested 88 alleged stalkers and charged 47.

National Stalking Awareness Week begins on Monday. This coincides with the one year anniversary of stalking legislation going live across Northern Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the Service’s Public Protection Branch said the force were trying to raise awareness of what stalking is in the wake of the new legislation.

She said: “We are asking the public to not ignore the red flags. If someone’s behaviour towards you is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, this is stalking,” she said.

“It is an insidious crime that takes over and destroys lives. Statistics show that people will suffer up to 100 incidents before reporting to police.

“It often results in fear, trauma and a reduction in the victim’s quality of life, in some tragic cases it has resulted in murder,” she added.

“We don’t want victims to suffer in silence. Stalking is a crime, which will not be tolerated or accepted within our communities. “

Stalking victims from Northern Ireland also anonymously shared how they have been affected by the crime.

One said: “My stalker took away my feeling of freedom. Living with looking over my shoulder, at times fearing for my life.”

“On one occasion I had 155 WhatsApp messages in a few hours and was also receiving messages on two other platforms (phone messages and Facebook messenger) at the same time. With calls between.”

“One night, although he was 15 miles away, music started playing through the Bose sound system in my house.

“He did this through the Spotify app and then selected which device he wanted to play it on. I woke in the middle of the night to music playing, significant songs from our wedding etc.

It was terrifying as I thought he was in the house and I’d no idea how it was happening.”

Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI welcomed the introduction of the legislation and said she expected to see more perpetrators charged with the crime in the coming years.

She said: “Women’s Aid had long campaigned and greatly welcomed the introduction of specific stalking legislation here in Northern Ireland last year.

“Many of the women we support would often experience stalking behaviours from their perpetrator as they try to break free from the abusive relationship.

“Now that stalking is a specific offence in Northern Ireland, we expect to see many more perpetrators charged under this new offence as the knowledge of the law change becomes more common amongst the public.”

The PSNI has outlined stalking and harassment behaviours to look out for.

Red flags of a stalker may include:

• Regularly following someone and tracking their movements

• Repeatedly going uninvited to their home or workplace

• Checking someone’s internet use, email or other communications

• Hanging around somewhere they know the person often visits

•Interfering with their property

•Watching or spying on someone

•Identity theft (buying things in someone's name)

If you are experiencing any of the above or worried about a loved one who may be being stalking - report to the police via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

Other help and support includes the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 8020300, which offers practical advice and information to anyone who is currently or previously has been affected by harassment or stalking.