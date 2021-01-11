Police make almost 600 drugs seizures over Christmas

Police have made 579 drugs seizures over the Christmas period during 7,500 patrols carried out as part of Operation Season's Greetings this year.

Officers said 280 people were also arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs this year, along with 203 arrests for suspected drug offences.

Police also carried out 142 licensing checks, 1,263 patrols on public transport or at transport hubs and 6,329 crime prevention patrols.

It came as part of an operation running from the start of December until January in which police deployed resources to tackle criminality and provide reassurance over the festive period.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said there's no doubt the Christmas period was a very different one this year.

He said officers continued proactive patrols, worked with businesses, licensed premises and public transport operators over Christmas in addition to their ongoing efforts to support the Health Protection Regulations and prevent the spread of Covid 19.“I would like to thank all of those who worked with us, listened to our messaging and supported our efforts throughout Operation Season’s Greetings," he said. “We will continue to work with all our partners, stakeholders and the public to build safer communities together.”