Police make arrest after man robs Newtownabbey off-license armed with bread knife

Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Newtownabbey.

The offence took place in the Abbots Cross area on Wednesday December 14.

Shortly after 5:20pm, it was reported that a man armed with a bread knife entered an off-licence in the area.

He demanded money and an amount of cash was handed over by staff.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "Police attended the premises and arrested a 34 year old man at the scene on suspicion of robbery and possessing article with blade or point in a public place.

"He remains in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1287 14/12/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.