Police make six arrests and seize firearms over suspected armed robbery plot

Four firearms, Taser and criminal property seized by PSNI

Four firearms, Taser and criminal property seized by PSNI

Four firearms, Taser and criminal property seized by PSNI

Six men have been arrested as part of a probe into a planned armed robbery with four guns and a Taser seized by the PSNI.

Organised Crime Branch detectives detained five of the suspects in Belfast and one in the Lisburn area on Wednesday night.

Criminal property and cash was also seized during the operation.

All suspects, aged between 34 and 46, remain in police custody.

Four of the men were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences including possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Four firearms, Taser and criminal property seized by PSNI

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: "A vehicle and a number of properties were searched as part of an investigation linked to plans to commit an armed robbery.

"The six men aged 46, 44, 40, 38 and two aged 34 were arrested on suspicion of robbery related offences and currently remain in custody.

"During the course of searches last night and today, four firearms and a Taser were seized and will now be sent for forensic examination.

"A large volume of criminal property, including cash and clothing was also seized.

Four firearms, Taser and criminal property seized by PSNI

“Yesterday’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

“Information from the public is key in our continued efforts to stop those who profit from illegal activities.

"I would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to target these individuals to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”