Police make two arrests while responding to theft in progress at Larne business

Police have made two arrests after responding to a a report of a theft in progress in Larne.

Two people have been arrested following an attempted theft at a business premises in Larne on Thursday night.

The PSNI said the incident happened in the Shanes Hill Road area of Kilwaughter.

PSNI Chief Inspector Boyd said: “At around 10.50pm yesterday, Thursday 14th July, officers received and responded to a report of a theft in progress.

“Police stopped a vehicle nearby and a quantity of fuel drums, funnels, and a battery pack were located inside it.

“One male and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including theft, attempted theft, criminal damage and motoring offences.

“Both remain in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 2005 of 14/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”