Police material continuing to be prepared ahead of Jock Davison inquest

The 47-year-old was shot dead in the Markets area of Belfast in May 2015.

Gerard “Jock” Davison who died following a shooting in Belfast in 2015 (PSNI/PA)

Police material is continuing to be prepared ahead of an inquest into the death of senior republican Gerard “Jock” Davison.

The 47-year-old was shot dead in the Markets area of Belfast as he walked to work in May 2015.

Mr Davison had been involved in a personal dispute with other republicans.

Kevin McGuigan, who was shot to death three months after Mr Davison’s dead, with his grandson Ollie in happier times (PSNI/PA)

Three months after Mr Davison was shot dead, former IRA man Kevin McGuigan was murdered in a gun attack in nearby Short Strand.

Mr Davison and Mr McGuigan had also been involved in a dispute.

Police believe Mr McGuigan’s killers suspected him of involvement in Mr Davison’s death.

However, detectives have said there is no evidence to support that.

Mr McGuigan’s inquest had been due to take place in July but was delayed.

A previous preliminary hearing was told the full inquest is expected to be heard in August.

Belfast Coroner’s Court heard on Friday morning that sensitive and non sensitive police material is continuing to be assessed for potential redactions.The work had been expected to be completed by late January.

A representative for the PSNI said he would provide a written update on the work.

The next preliminary hearing in the Davison case is scheduled for May 20.