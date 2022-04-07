Police name Cookstown collision victim as Lee Usher (21) from Portadown

The pedestrian killed in a collision involving a vehicle recovery lorry in Cookstown on Wednesday has been named as Lee Usher (21).

Mr Usher was from the Portadown area.

The crash occurred on the Tullywiggan Road around 3.45pm.

Emergency services attended the incident but Mr Usher died at the scene.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said the PSNI, the Ambulance Service and the Fire Service all responded to the incident.

"The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane,” she continued. “The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage."

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org