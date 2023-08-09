Police name girl (8) who died in Carrickfergus crash

A five-year-old boy has also been taken to hospital during the incident.

Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway. Pacemaker Press

An eight-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Co Antrim has been named by police.

A boy, understood to be five years old, has also been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening after the collision in Carrickfergus.

Scarlett Rosborough (8) from the Larne area – who was due to celebrate her 9th birthday next month – sadly passed away at the scene in the High Street area.

It’s understood they were part of a summer scheme group making their way to Carrickfergus Castle when the incident happened in the town centre on Wednesday morning.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the area remains cordoned off.

Sergeant Green said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The High Street area of Carrickfergus remains closed at this time

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23."

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said local residents are “numb with grief”.

"It happened in the most public of places and it is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said.

"As a parent my heart goes out the families who are grieving.

"It’s the worst possible thing you can imagine.”

Mr Stewart also said his thoughts are with the first responders and everyone who witnessed the accident.

"I am also thinking of the young boy in hospital and praying that he pulls through,” he added.

Stewart Dickson MLA has also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young children involved," he said.

"What should have been a simple trip into town has turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I wish to thank the emergency services for their quick response to the accident today, and commend them for the devotion to duty that is often encountered in the most troubling of situations.”

Mr Dickson said it has been “a very difficult day for all those in the town centre of Carrickfergus and indeed the wider community”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillor Bethany Ferris said the community had been shocked by the news.

"I am saddened and heartbroken by today’s news in Carrickfergus,” she said.

"Our community is in a state of shock and my thoughts and prayers are with all involved. I would like to thank the emergency services and Air Ambulance for their swift response and support to all at the incident.”

The Ambulance Service (NIAS) said four emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:40 on Wednesday 9 August following reports of an RTC in the High Street Area, Carrickfergus,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two Ambulance Officers and one BASICS Doctor to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town centre were all shut following a serious road traffic collision.

Road users and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.