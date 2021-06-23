Police name man killed in Dungannon road collision as Cathair O’Dochartaigh (20)

A male who died in a road collision in Dungannon on Wednesday morning has been named by police as 20-year-old Cathair O’Dochartaigh.

The man died following the two vehicle road traffic collision on the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon.

Police said the tragic incident involved a lorry, with Mr O’Dochartaigh passing away at the scene of the crash.

PSNI Inspector Johnstone said: “Shortly before 6:10am, it was reported that a black Audi A4 and a Scania lorry were involved in the incident. Cathair, who was the driver of the Audi A4 tragically died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 335 23/06/21.”

The police have since confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Cookstown Road has reopened following the incident.