Police name motorcyclist from Donaghadee who died in road crash

A motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash in Donaghadee has been named as 26-year-old Steven McDowell.

The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening on the Killaughey Road.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Mr McDowell died at the scene from his injuries.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “The road remains closed to motorists this morning.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.”