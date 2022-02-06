Police name victim of east Belfast road crash as Eileen Harding (75)

General views of the incident which involved a bin lorry on the Upper Newtownards Road on Thursday. (Pic: Stephen Hamilton)

The PSNI has named the victim of a fatal traffic collision in Belfast as 75-year-old Eileen Harding (75). (Pic: PSNI)

Police have named the victim of a fatal crash in the Upper Newtownards area of Belfast on Thursday as Eileen Harding (75).

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed the pedestrian died from her injuries sustained after being struck by a lorry.

Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “Shortly after 9.15am, it was reported that a pedestrian and a lorry were involved in the collision at the junction with Grampian Avenue. Eileen was taken to hospital, but has sadly died following her injuries.

Read more Pedestrian knocked down: Belfast City Council lorry involved in east Belfast crash

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak with two females who came to the assistance of Eileen who could help with our investigation.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 368, February 3.”

Earlier this week, Belfast City Council confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in the crash.

A council spokesperson said on Thursday: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road on Thursday morning. Police are investigating and we will be fully assisting them in their inquiries.”