Police name woman found dead after Portadown fire

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown have named her as Alesia Nazarova.

Ms Nazarova, 37, was found dead after a fire in the Church Street area of Portadown on Tuesday.

A second female who was taken to hospital for treatment following the fire has been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time.”

The police investigation continues.