Police no longer looking for ‘missing’ pensioner last seen in Portrush

The PSNI are no longer looking for a pensioner who was reported missing.

Authorities previously said they were "increasingly concerned” about the welfare of an 88-year-old woman last seen in the Hopefield Crescent area of Portrush at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson had appealed to local residents who live in the Hopefield Avenue, Hopefield Crescent, Glenvale Avenue and Coleraine Road areas of the town, to check their gardens, sheds, and outbuildings.

On Friday the PSNI confirmed they are no longer searching for the elderly woman.

"Thank you to everyone for their assistance,” a spokesperson added.