Police no longer searching for missing man Barry Freeman after body recovered in Coleraine

Police are no longer searching for missing person Barry Freeman following the recovery of a body in Coleraine.

A body was found on January 2 and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, the PSNI said.

On December 29, the police issued a statement saying officers were becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Barry Freeman.

The 44-year-old was last seen a week earlier on Thursday December 22 shortly after 7.40pm in the Circular Road/Strand Road area of Coleraine.