Police not treating arson attack at Derry car wash as hate crime

Police in Londonderry investigating a fire at business premises on Prehen Road which completely destroyed one vehicle and damaged two others are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

The “deliberate fire” took place on Wednesday at a busy car wash which is run by migrant workers.

The PSNI has however said, “at this stage it is not being treated as a hate crime”, but enquiries are continuing.

Police received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am on June 8.

Officers responded and attended the scene where the NIFRS was tackling the blaze.

One vehicle was completely destroyed as a result of the fire, while a further two vehicles sustained damage.

Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and to a fence.

Sergeant Neill said: "NIFRS has deemed this fire to have been caused by deliberate ignition and so, at this time, we are treating this incident as arson.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have captured any suspicious activity on their dash cam, or anyone with information to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 174 of 08/06/22.