Police not treating death of Antrim teenager Shona Gillan as suspicious

Police have confirmed they are not treating the death of 18-year-old Antrim woman Shona Gillan as suspicious.

Her body was recovered from Six Mile Water, close to Riverside, Antrim on Saturday.

A post mortem examination has now been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Shona was reported missing on Saturday but had not been seen since leaving her home in the vicinity of Valiant Court, Antrim on Wednesday March 3.

PSNI Inspector Julian Buchanan is urging anyone who believes they saw the teenager at any time between Wednesday and Saturday to get in touch with police.

"As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers," she said.

This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.”