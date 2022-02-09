Police officer dragged by car at Tyrone checkpoint

A police officer has been injured after being dragged on the ground by a car which was stopped at a police cordon in Tyrone.

It happened on Crossowen Road in Clogher shortly after 6am when the officer approached the vehicle to speak to the driver of a white BMW.

A police spokesperson said: “The officer sustained leg injuries as a result of this incident and required hospital treatment.

“The vehicle was located abandoned nearby a short later. One man, aged in his forties, was later arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at, remain at and report an accident where injury was caused.

“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this incident, or the vehicle, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 465 of 6/2/22.”