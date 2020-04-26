Police officer hospitalised after car run off the road during M22 chase

The police car was rammed off the road. Credit PSNI Road Policing & Safety

A police officer received treatment in hospital after their car was run off the road during a chase on the M22.

At around 5.20pm a blue BMW was detected travelling at excessive speed on the M22 by a PSNI Road Policing and Safety patrol.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but made off from officers. A pursuit of the vehicle, by a fully trained pursuit driver, was then authorised.

The driver of the BMW continued to try to evade police before ramming his vehicle into the police car, forcing it off the carriageway. The male police driver was subsequently treated in hospital for extensive whiplash injuries.

The BMW was then abandoned in a layby on the Moneyknick Road and the driver is believed to have made off on foot across nearby fields towards the Staffordstown Road.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1486 25/04/20.