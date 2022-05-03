Police officer injured after being carried 30 metres on car bonnet in reckless Londonderry incident

Two officers have been hurt after a car they stopped drove off

Two PSNI officers who were struck by a car that ploughed into them in Londonderry were lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries, police and politicians have said.

One officer suffered a number of injuries after being carried around 30 metres on the bonnet of a car.

Another officer was also injured in the reckless rampage in the Skeoge Link Road area of the city on Monday.

The PSNI said the two officers had been alerted to a grey Audi and the manner in which it was being driven just before 12pm.

The Audi subsequently stopped on Skeoge Link Road, and the driver got out and was seen speaking to the driver of another vehicle.

At this point police made an attempt to speak with him.

However, he got back into the Audi and as he drove off, the vehicle struck an officer on his arm, while a second officer, who was in front of the vehicle, was forced onto the bonnet and carried for approximately 20 to 30 metres.

The officer then fell off the vehicle and landed on the ground, sustaining hand, elbow and hip injuries, as the driver continued on in the direction of the Buncrana Road at speed.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Marty Reid, described it as a “horrific” incident, which has left both officers “really badly shaken”.

“They were working to keep people safe and ended up being subjected to a terrifying ordeal,” he added.

“This reckless act could have had devastating consequences, and we are thankful we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse.

“We've been in contact with both officers, one of whom has been able to return to work today, to ensure they receive all the support they need as they recover and deal with what happened to them.

"Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all."

The Audi has since been located and seized, in the Shantallow area.

SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate councillor Brian Tierney condemned the incident .

“My thoughts are with the officers caught up in this disgraceful incident and I hope the officer who sustained injuries makes a quick and full recovery,” he said.

"It’s absolutely shocking that this incident occurred in broad daylight and we’re lucky that the injuries sustained by the officer were not more serious.

“The people in this community just want to live in peace, the last thing they need is their lives being disrupted by incidents like this. I’d ask those engaging in criminal behaviour like this to stop at once, this is an area that has much to be proud of and things like this just drag everyone down.

“I’d ask anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward to police as soon as possible. We need to send a clear message that incidents like this won’t be tolerated in our communities and that any attack on police will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Ulster Unionist election candidate Ryan McCready said he spoke with the duty inspector yesterday afternoon to enquire about the welfare of the two officers.

"Despite the seriousness of the incident, fortunately both officers only sustained minor injuries,” he said.

"I passed on my regards to them both and assured the PSNI of my full support whilst they carry out their duties. I would call on anyone who has information relating to the incident should get in touch with the PSNI.”

Police are now appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who captured dash cam or mobile phone footage of it, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22.

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.