Police officer injured after car flees burglary scene

A police officer suffered minor injuries after a car fled the scene of a burglary in Co Antrim.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident at a commercial premises in the Michelin Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday.

It was reported around 9.10pm that entry was gained to the premises and a green barrel pressure washer was taken valued around £4000.

A red Mitsubishi shogun that made off from the scene failed to stop causing minor injuries to an officer.

Inspector Riddell appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has been offered similar items for resale to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1900 of 14/08/19," he said.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."