Police officer injured and cannabis factory discovered in Co Tyrone

A police officer was injured in an incident that led police to the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men were arrested after police responded to a report from a member of the public of a suspected burglary in progress at an address on the Dungannon Road at around 12:50am.

Two men were located in the vicinity and, as one of the officers attempted to detain one of the suspects, a male officer was punched.

As part of follow-up enquiries, a search of a property at an address in Coalisland was carried out where a suspected cannabis factory and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of almost £17,000, and other items, including drug-related paraphernalia, were seized. They were taken away by police and will be subject to further examination.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary, handling stolen goods, possession of a Class B controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, assault on police and resisting police and a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary, handling stolen goods, cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Both men remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the injured officer was taken to hospital and was expected to return to duty on Saturday.

"What happened to our officer must be condemned. This morning, our colleague was working to keep people safe when he was assaulted. It's completely unacceptable and must never be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

Police thanked the member of the public who reported the suspected burglary in progress.

"I would also take this opportunity to encourage anyone who sees any unusual or suspicious activity in their area to call us," the spokesperson said.

“The public can be assured we are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and we will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm, and I would ask any member who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action. That call could make all the difference.”

Police appealed to anyone who may have been in the Dungannon Road area around 12:45am to 12:50am and saw any suspicious activity to call 101, and quote reference number 77 of 17/04/21.

The public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.