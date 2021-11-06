Police officer injured in further disorder in west Belfast

Police deal with disorder on Lanark Way in Belfast on November 3, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A police officer has been injured following sporadic disorder in west Belfast on Friday night.

Six police vehicles were also damaged.

The trouble followed disorder on Wednesday night in the west of the city.

According to the PSNI the disorder involved young people from both sides of the community.

Missiles were thrown at police officers and vehicles with items being burnt on the roads.

Police are working with community representatives to continue to monitor the area, a spokesperson said.

Chief Inspector Fox said:

“People need to take greater responsibility for the messages that they post and share over social media sites that only seek to heighten community tensions and bring young people out on to the streets to engage in violence.

“Regrettably, once again, as a result of public disorder in the Lanark and Springfield Road areas, a police officer has been injured and further damage has been caused to police vehicles.

"I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures. These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.

“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community. I would again reassure the local community that we maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns. Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime.”