Police officer responding to assault had blood spat in his face

The PSNI has appealed for information over a serious assault in Co Antrim

A man has been arrested after a police officer responding to a report of a serious assault had blood spat in his face.

A victim has also been left with a serious injury following the incident in the Randalstown area of Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday April 9 of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area.

“On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him.

“He also had a serious injury to his arm.

“Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house, causing minor injuries to a second man.

“Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and car in the area.

“As the suspect was detained, he bit an officer on the forearm and also spat blood in his face a short time later.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

The spokesperson added: “The 41-year-old remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their questions.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 09/04/23.”