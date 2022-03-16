Police officers and member of public taken to hospital after vehicle involved in crash in Larne

Two police officers and a member of the public have been taken to hospital after a PSNI vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision with a black BMW in Larne on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 10.45am in the Main Street area as police were responding to a request for assistance from a colleague.

Two officers, who were in the police vehicle at the time, and a member of the public in the BMW, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 494 of 16/3/22.