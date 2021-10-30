Police officers injured after Newry car chase

Two police officers have been injured after chasing a car which had earlier failed to stop when signalled to do so and later crashed into a number of police vehicles.

The incident involving a Ford Kuga happened in Newry on the A1 southbound carriageway on Friday evening shortly before 7.30pm.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said it's was believed the car was involved in relation to other offences earlier in the evening.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.

“Officers deployed stinger devices before the vehicle collided with a number of police vehicles. A 25 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, he is currently in police custody.

“Two officers were treated for minor injuries," he said.

The inspector added: “Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who captured footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1636- 29/10/21.