Police officers injured after stolen car chase in east Belfast

Two PSNI officers have been injured after a stolen car crashed into two police vehicles and was involved in a short pursuit through east Belfast.

The incident happened while the officers were on patrol in the Mountpottinger Road area shortly after 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated vehicle-taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

PSNI Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “While on patrol on Mountpottinger Road just after 4.50pm yesterday afternoon, colleagues from our Auto Crime Team stopped behind a car, which reversed at speed into the unmarked police car.

"After causing damage to the front of the police vehicle, slightly injuring two officers, the car was driven into another police vehicle, slightly injuring another two officers. The car was then driven off at speed.

“Following a short pursuit the car was abandoned at Strand Walk and a number of people made off from Police. After carrying out a series of checks, police confirmed the car had been taken without the owner’s consent and it was recovered for examination.

“After carrying out a number of enquiries overnight into the early hours of this morning, Auto Crime Team officers arrested the 29 year old man in East Belfast just after midday. He is currently being questioned in Musgrave Police Station.

Inspector Cunningham continued: “Over recent days, in parts of the city, the lives of residents, road users and officers have been put at risk by people engaging in car crime. Those involved often drive dangerously, at speed and do not care about anyone’s safety.

“While our investigation into this incident is ongoing, we remain committed to working closely with youth workers, community representatives, and other partners to address this problem.

“Those who chose to act irresponsibly are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends. We would ask anyone who has any information about those involved in car crime to contact us on 101.”