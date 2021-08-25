Police officers targeted in ‘reckless’ attack after masonry thrown from high rise north Belfast flat

Police have condemned a reckless attack on officers patrolling in north Belfast after a breeze block was thrown from a high rise flat on Tuesday evening.

The masonry was thrown at officers from the flat at Churchill House in the New Lodge area of the city at around 8.50pm, landing on the roof of the police vehicle and causing substantial damage.

Police said it was “extremely fortunate” none of the officers in the car were injured and said the latest incident comes on the back of another similar attack against police in the nearby area on Saturday evening.

They have appealed for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have any information to come forward.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2021 Damage to the police car

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon condemned the incident as an “appalling attack”.

“Those involved recklessly threatened the lives of the officers on the ground and anyone else who might have been nearby at the time. This could have been an unthinkable tragedy,” said Ms Mallon.

“I want to place on record my thanks to the officers who continued their work last night, helping to keep people in North Belfast safe.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 8.45pm last night and who saw the incident to come forward to police with any information they have.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Fox said: “At approximately 8.50pm last night (Tuesday, August 24) Neighbourhood Police Officers were on patrol when a breeze block was thrown from a high rise flat at Churchill House in the New Lodge area, landing on the roof of a police vehicle.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured, however, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

“A police vehicle was also damaged on Saturday 21st August at Victoria Parade in North Belfast after a missile was thrown from a block of flats at approximately 8.45pm.

“Attacks like these on officers, who are working diligently to protect and fight crime in the areas they serve, are attacks on the community as a whole, and are to be condemned.

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls, and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance.

“I am appealing to anyone has any information about any of these incidents which may assist us with our enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1774 of 24/08/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”