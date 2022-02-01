Police Ombudsman appealing for witnesses to ‘altercation between PSNI officer and member of public’ in Belfast city centre last October

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is appealing for witnesses to an incident involving police officers and a member of the public in Belfast city centre last October.

It happened around the Lower Garfield Street and North Street area at approximately 7:30pm on Monday October 4, 2021.

A Police Ombudsman spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen an altercation between a police officer and a member of the public.

“We would be keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or recorded footage of the incident on their mobile phone.

“We are aware of a member of the public who spoke briefly with an officer prior to them leaving the scene and would be keen for that person to make contact.

“If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880, or alternatively we can be contacted by email at info@policeombudsman.org.”