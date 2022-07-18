Police Ombudsman appeals for witnesses to Antrim hospital incident

An appeal for witnesses to an incident at Antrim Area Hospital last month has been launched by the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

It happened outside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital on 21st June at around 6pm.

The incident involved a number of police officers and a young female.

A spokesman said: “We believe members of the public may have recorded mobile phone footage of the incident, and would ask that anyone who recorded video or saw what happened to contact us on 0800 032 7880.

“We would also be interested in speaking to the driver of a Kia Sportage vehicle which was parked nearby, who may be able to give our investigators an account of what happened.”