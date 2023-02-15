Police Ombudsman confirms complaint received after officer bitten on leg during Portrush security alert

Watch: Police officer referred to ombudsman following an incident with a man in his 60's at Portrush security alert.

A complaint has been lodged with the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (OPONI) over an incident at a recent security alert in Portrush.

Footage shared on social media appears to show an altercation between two people during the incident.

A 62-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a police officer was bitten on the leg during the incident at Glentaisie Park in the town.

A spokesperson for the OPONI confirmed that the Police Ombudsman “has received a public complaint regarding this incident”.

Reports of a suspicious object in the area had sparked the alert, which ended when the object was declared an elaborate hoax.

“Shortly before 7.10pm on Wednesday, February 8, it was reported that a suspicious object was located outside a property in the area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Officers attended and the object, which was declared as an elaborate hoax, was taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents returning to their homes. Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance.

“During the policing operation, it was reported that an officer was assaulted during the incident. The officer, who was taken to hospital for his injury, was bitten on his left leg.”

The man was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 6.