Police Ombudsman ‘delay’ in probing book claims into 2002 Real IRA killing of David Caldwell ‘unacceptable’

Unsolved case has ‘languished for years with no outcome’ says Gregory Campbell

A DUP MP has called on the Secretary of State to intervene over delays in a Police Ombudsman investigation into the murder of a former UDR solider by dissident republicans in a bomb attack.

Gregory Campbell said the case of David Caldwell – who was targeted while carrying out construction work at a Territorial Army base in Londonderry in 2002 – has “languished for years with no outcome”.

Mr Caldwell, who left the military in 1985, died after he picked up a booby-trap bomb –planted by the Real IRA – which had been hidden in a lunch box.

No one has ever been convicted of the 51-year-old’s killing, but Mr Caldwell's wife and daughter called for a fresh investigation in 2016 based on information contained in a book by a former soldier writing under the name of Sean Hartnett.

In his book Charlie One, Hartnett claims that the key suspects in the killing and the car they were driving had been under surveillance for days.

He also suggests that the Army knew the car, a Vauxhall Cavalier, would be used to transport a bomb, but they did not know Mr Caldwell would be the target.

Mr Campbell revealed he has written to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis asking for “urgent action” to be taken on the matter.

The Police Ombudsman said the case remains “under investigation”, stressing it has made repeated unsuccessful attempts to meet with the book’s author.

Referring to the contents of the book, the East Londonderry MP said: “This author claimed intelligence at the time meant the police could have done more to prevent the murder happening.

"Obviously this news caused renewed consternation and anguish for the relatives of Mr Caldwell 14 years after the initial trauma, they contacted me.

"I raised the issue with the police initially and then with the Policing Ombudsman. The matter of the book claim has been under investigation by the Ombudsman since July 2017.”

The DUP MP said the delay to establish whether or not the claims contained in the book are credible are “totally unacceptable”.

“I have raised the issue with the Ombudsman's' office on numerous occasions throughout the last four-and-a-half years and the case remains 'under investigation',” he said in his statement.

"I have now written to the SoS to ascertain firstly what can be done to conclude the investigation and secondly how there can be oversight of the Police Ombudsman's office given this type of delay."

In response, a spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman said: “This complaint remains under investigation by the Office.

"As part of the investigation the Office has sought to meet with the author of the book Charlie One but have been unable to do so despite repeated attempts.”

They added: “We recognise that the time involved in the investigation of this matter is longer than anyone would like. We have been seeking to keep the complainant up to date with progress on this investigation, including through their representative, Mr Campbell.”

An NIO spokesperson acknowledged receipt of the correspondence and confirmed it would be responded to in due course.