Police Ombudsman finds Kincora abuse survivors’ complaints around RUC investigation ‘legitimate and justified’

The Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse has said those who suffered abuse at Kincora Boys’ Home have carried a “heavy burden” after the Police Ombudsman found their complaints about the police investigation were “legitimate and justified”.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson sent a letter to the former residents of the Belfast home stating RUC officers “failed in their duty to the victims” because they did not act on the information provided to them during the 1973 to 1976 period.

At least 29 boys were abused in the home from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The complaints to the Police Ombudsman were made between 2014 and 2017.

They included a number of allegations regarding sexual abuse at Kincora and the failure of the RUC to investigate complaints of sexual abuse that had been made to police by Kincora residents.

The Ombudsman also identified systemic failings which prevented police from being aware of complaints of sexual abuse at Kincora, which had been made to the Belfast Welfare Authority and the former Eastern Health and Social Services Board (EHSSB).

Ms Anderson said the boys in Kincora should have been “safe and protected”.

“The evidence identified by my investigation and previous reviews and inquiries demonstrates that this was not the case,” she said.

“When boys complained about the abuse they experienced there is evidence that their accounts were ignored or not taken seriously or were not adequately investigated by the Belfast Welfare Authority or the EHSSB. Complaints were not referred to the police.

“I have identified systemic failings and a convoluted complaints system which resulted in police not being aware of all instances of sexual abuse at Kincora Boys’ Home.

“However, I have also identified occasions when police officers did not act appropriately on the information that had been provided to them and intelligence they had received.

“Nothing can undo the trauma caused by the sexual abuse experienced by these boys but I hope that this independent investigation into the conduct of former police officers can bring some measure of resolution to the victims and their families.”

Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, Fiona Ryan said the Police Ombudsman’s findings echo those of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry which found a catalogue of failings.

“The Inquiry found if earlier allegations had been reported to the RUC or if an effective investigation had been carried out by the RUC in later years, that a thorough and competent investigation could have been successful in exposing the abuse in 1976 or earlier,” she said.

“It would have meant victims abused after 1976 and possibly before would have been spared the abuse.

“Anyone reading the findings from the Police Ombudsman cannot help but be struck with awful depressing familiarity in the wake of the reports into child abuse from across the UK where systemic failings facilitated abuse to go on even after initial disclosures and reports had been made.”